MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.

MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.

Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying for everyone involved.

Bishop Brandon B. Porter with Greater Community Temple had only positive things to say about Redd, who he says is a member of the church and their director of security.

“Just a great soul,” Porter said. “A very kind-hearted, mild-mannered individual, but still one that represents our city.”

Porter posted a photo of Geoffrey Redd on his Facebook page. See it here.

Porter said Redd is the officer who was shot in the head during an encounter at Poplar-White Station Library on Thursday afternoon. He says he was eating at a nearby restaurant when he got the news.

“After I spoke with his (officer Redd’s) wife, then Chief Davis got on the phone and said, ‘Bishop we’re here at the hospital now.’ I’m like ok, wow.”

Bishop Porter said he immediately went to the hospital, where he was greeted by Redd’s family, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Police Chief C.J. Davis.

“It touched me,” Porter said. “With all of the battering that our police department is getting and to see the kind of personal care that they have for families in these kinds of situations, because these officers put their lives on the line.”

First reponders at the Poplar-White Station library for a reported shooting Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Redd and another officer were called to that area due to reports of a trespasser.

About 30 minutes later, the TBI says Torence Jackson Jr. walked into the library, where he got into a confrontation with someone.

Officials say the officers were trying to talk to Jackson when he pulled out a gun and shot Redd. The second officer reportedly returned fire, killing Jackson.

Porter said it was his understanding that the second officer who returned fire after Redd was shot was a trainee who’d been on the job since December. Memphis Police have not confirmed that.

This shooting came the day after Tyre Nichols’ funeral and at a time when the Memphis Police Department is under intense scrutiny for its use of force policies.

Bishop Porter, who spoke at Nichols’ funeral, says while he agrees police officers need to be held accountable for any wrongdoing, he wants the public to know there are still many who are trying to do the right thing.

“There are more outside offenders than there are inside pretenders,” Porter said. “So, we have to realize that crime is still a reality but we have to have law enforcement to help calm the society in which we live.”

Memphis police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is overseeing.