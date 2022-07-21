MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 put a real strain on the medical system. Doctors, nurses, and even pharmacists have been pulling long hours.

One pharmacy tech in Southaven is working hard to provide for her kids, but has some major obstacles to overcome.

Jennifer King is a pharmacy technician in Southaven, MS.

She’s a single mom with three kids and just can’t seem to catch a break.

Meet our playmaker, John Stokes.

“She’s been driving to work every day for the past two months with no A/C in her car. She’s always willing to work and sacrifice for her kids. She’s not a real big over-spender. She does what she can. She’s worked here for five years,” John said.

From John’s description, I can tell Jennifer is working hard but she needs a little extra to get some A/C going in this incredible July heat.

“I’ve got 300 dollars from News Channel 3, 700 from our anonymous donors. There’s a thousand dollars! You think that’ll help?”

“Yes, I do!” John said.

Chief photographer Josh Strawn and I went on a stakeout. We’re waiting for Jennifer to get off work at the pharmacy and thankfully, we have A/C.

Jennifer has been spotted and we jump. John explains what’s going on.

“I just wanted to be a blessing to you. Here’s a thousand dollars for you,” John said.

So John counts out the cash. Jennifer is embarrassed but thankful

“This summer has been super hot. I will get air in my car. Thank you so much,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer is simply overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her today.

Some co-workers were in on the surprise and knew that she can use this help, compliments of News Channel 3 and our wonderful anonymous donors. To nominate someone you know for Pass It On, visit here.