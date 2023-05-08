WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police still haven’t said what led to a shooting in West Memphis over the weekend that killed 20-year-old Orlando Ingram.

Neighbors off South Redding Street said things escalated after a large party Friday night.

“I noticed a tremendous amount of cars blocking the streets,” said a witness in the area, who asked not to be identified. “I even observed a young man walking the street with an Uzi and another with a big pistol behind him. I called the police right then, and told them to get over here quick.”

He said about 30 minutes after calling the police, he heard dozens of gunshots and laid on the floor, unsure where a stray bullet would hit.

“It’s pathetic that we can’t live a life that every day in some city, some part of the world, somebody is getting shot,” he said. “There is no such thing as a safe neighborhood.”

Ingram died later in a Memphis hospital. At last check, no one has been arrested for the crime.

We reached out to West Memphis Police for more information on leads in the case or a possible motive but so far, we have not heard back.

If you know anything, you are urged to call West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.