MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started out as a ride on a party bus ended in a shooting that left two people hurt and one of them getting arrested over the weekend.

The shooting happened in front of two businesses on Summer Avenue in Binghampton, leaving bullet holes, blood and shell casings all around.

After opening just two months ago, weights and machines are now covered in glass at a gym on Summer.

When we talked to John Harris, he was inside training a client.

“She saw the blood. She saw the glass, and we came up here and saw what she saw,” Harris said. “You want to be able to work and not worry about bullets flying over your head.”

Police said it all started with a party bus, and the party ended with a woman and 29-year-old Jarvis Tate being rushed to the hospital.

Tate was grazed in the head with a bullet after riding a party bus outside of the businesses. Tate and a woman allegedly got into a fight with the driver when they were told they couldn’t get back on the bus.

Police say that’s when bullets went flying.

Tate is charged with aggravated assault and has posted bond.

Jarvis Tate (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

“Thankful me or my clients weren’t here when it happened,” Harris said. “I’m not going to let it run me away, but something needs to be done about all this gun crime and all these shootings.”

Harris said their next step is setting up surveillance cameras this week.