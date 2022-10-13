MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Craighead, Dyer, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect in those counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday.

But what does that mean?

A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

A Fire Weather Watch is issued up to 72 hours before the conditions are expected to occur while a Red Flag Warning is issued 24 hours before the conditions are expected to occur.

You don’t want to be grilling out or lighting any firepits during these warnings, because a loose spark could catch dry leaves and grass on fire, and that fire can get out of hand quickly.

This is not the first time this type of weather alert has been issued in the Mid-South. A Fire Weather Watch was also issued in multiple counties in Arkansas and Mississippi back in October 2015.

You can track the radar and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts here.