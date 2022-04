MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Part of I-40 in Fayette County has been shut down due to police activity, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported all eastbound lanes are blocked due to police activity at exit 42 near Somerville. The exit ramp and both shoulders in the area are also blocked.

THP reported the interstate closure at 6:30 p.m.

WREG has reached out to THP for more information about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.