MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Perkins and Cottonwood at around 7:13 p.m. Friday.

Officers reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police did not provide any information on the suspect or suspects. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.