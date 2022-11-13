MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in the Parkway Village neighborhood and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said three people were shot near Goodlett and Sheffield. The three victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No one has been detained or arrested in this incident. MPD said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.