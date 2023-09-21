MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is speaking with WREG after he captured video of people hanging out of a car while spraying bullets at oncoming traffic in Parkway Village.

A dash cam caught a wild drive-by shooting in Parkway Village as a driver and passenger hung outside of a gray two-door Infiniti and fired shots randomly into traffic.

This man doesn’t want to be identified. His work truck captured the frightening moment Monday evening as he was ducking for cover just feet away from danger.

“They came off Clearbrook Came into the intersection of Winchester and Clearbook and were just firing automatic fire with a Draco. We had no idea what was going on from that point. It was a lot of cars trying to stop and everybody that could get out of the way got out of the way,” the man said.

A single bullet pierced the radiator of his work vehicle.

“The driver, he stopped the car.. fired maybe two shots and got back in,” the man said. “The gentleman on the passenger side of the vehicle hung all the way out and just started firing and I didn’t realize my vehicle had been hit.”

He says that 15 to 20 seconds later, his truck started overheating, but he was able to drive to safety.

“It was just surprising to me that out of all the gunshots, nothing was hitting the windshield,” the man said.

He says what’s even more shocking is the suspects didn’t appear to have a target. He says that if it had been a few hours earlier, children could have been out walking.

“After the fact, I got a little bit upset just because there was no regard for life,” the man said. “The guys looked really, really young and they don’t have any regard for human life. I don’t know what we’re going to do with them.”

At this time, no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.