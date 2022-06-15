MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire.

The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday night.

MFD stated the fire happened inside the building and no one living at the complex was injured.

An MFD fireman suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The complex suffered an estimated $450,000 in total damages. Four units in the main building and one unit adjacent to the attached building were damaged.

According to MFD, there have been two other working fires at the apartment complex so far this year.

Memphis Fire Department is asking anyone with information regarding the fire to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.