MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The parents of a Millington teen who was shot and killed last month say they must speak up until justice is served and want the suspect off the streets before tragedy strikes again.

David Reedy said wearing his 15-year-old daughter Haley Reedy’s ashes keeps her with him at all time.

“It’s hard. I’m never going to see, talk physically to my daughter ever again,” he said. “I close my eyes. Haley’s not there. It’s a struggle every second of the day.”

Millington Police said Haley was shot and killed at a home on Clear Creek Drive in mid-September.

The suspect, 18-year-old Seth Walls, appeared in court Tuesday.

Initially, Walls told police he, Reedy, and another teen were sitting on a couch playing with his gun when he walked away.

However, according to court records, Haley was shot in the back of the head and it was determined by investigators Walls pulled the trigger.

Her mother Brandee said she’s never met Walls but doesn’t like what she’s heard about him.

“They met from another little girl around the corner,” Brandee said. “He’s known for bribing young girls to come over and watch movies, eat pizza.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Walls is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl at his home just weeks before Reedy’s death.

With Walls out on a $10,000 bond, Haley’s parents say they plan to stop at nothing for justice.

“I think she would want him off the streets to protect all the other young girls out there,” Brandee said.

“He’s cocky now. I can see it in his mugshot and he’s going to do it again to another girl and that’s what scares me to death,” David said.

Walls is charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment. He’s due back in court in two weeks.