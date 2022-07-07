MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents are weighing in as news of an investigation into allegations against Memphis Shelby County School District Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray have made headlines.

Parents said the news of Dr. Ray’s infidelity is a direct reflection of how he honors the public.

Today, the board announced it is beginning an external investigation into recent allegations of impropriety by Superintendent Joris Ray.

The board would not go into detail about the allegations, but the investigation comes as divorce records show Ray admitted to having affairs during his marriage.

Documents obtained by WREG name women who could be district employees.

Dr. Ray issued a statement that reads in part:

“I am confident that my private actions have not broken any rules of conduct nor violated any policies…I apologize that my private life has become a public distraction from the serious educational work that remains to be done.” Dr. Joris Ray

Thursday, parents sounded off their concerns.

“I think when you lack integrity as a leader what you do secretly kind of determines what you’ll do openly that you don’t care more about the children than your well-being and your welfare,” Jermar Wilkins, MSCS parent said.

“If somebody has huge secrets like that.. then how will we as parents able to trust somebody who is not worth coming and honest even in their personal life,” Davida Abston said, another concerned parent.

We have reached out to Dr. Ray’s attorney for comment.