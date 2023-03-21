MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother and father founded “Walkin’ in Memphis,” which is an annual 21-mile walk to 21 Memphis landmarks to raise $21,000 for down syndrome awareness.

Joshua Greer says he’s doing this for his 7-year-old daughter Marley who was born with down syndrome. “I think for parents like myself and my wife and others, we just want people to know that individuals with down syndrome are just like us,” Greer said. “They can do anything that we can do. “

“It’s on March 21st because individuals with Down Syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome,” Greer said.

For the sixth year in a row, Greer woke up on March 21st, put on his running gear, and grabbed his butterfly sign to take a 14-hour walk in the city of Memphis. He says he carries the butterfly because it’s the international symbol for down syndrome.

“It’s just me,” Greer said. “It’s cold. We got a little bit of rain today, but nothing we can’t handle.”

According to the CDC, down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder affecting approximately one in 700 newborns each year.

That’s why Greer says 100% of the proceeds will go to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South.

Greer says his walk ends with a rooftop celebration at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in downtown Memphis.

If you’d like to donate, you can find the link on our website at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/idwivw?vid=xtasx