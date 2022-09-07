MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is still coping with the death of their 15-year-old son six months after he was shot and killed downtown while enjoying a night out with friends.

Jeremicia Vance is a mother on a mission and anxious to find answers and justice for her son.

“My son gonna get justice regardless of whether it’s through the system or I have to take that extra step, as a mother, to get justice for my son,” she said.

Rodriques Minor, Jr., better known as “Little Rocky”, was one of two people hit by gunfire following a fight near Riverside and Beale in March.

“By the time we made it to the hospital, he was actually DOA on the scene. We got to the hospital, they pronounced him dead around 12:15,” Vance said.

U.S. Marshals arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting which also left a 16-year-old wounded. All three juveniles also had warrants for reckless homicide, assault, and other weapons-related charges.

But Jeremicia Vance said the accused have not been punished in spite of the charges.

“I feel that the trial is not fair because the evidence they have is actually enough evidence to charge someone in my son’s murder,” Vance said.

She claims crucial evidence was not being allowed in court, but she would not elaborate on what she believes that evidence was.

Meantime “Little Rocky’s” death has left his mom, dad, and four siblings clinging to memories.

“It’s hard, it gets harder every day and I fight every day to stay strong for my other children,” Vance said.

His father Rodriques Minor is emotionally drained and knows that even six months later someone knows the truth about what happened that night and who’s responsible.

“If you his friends, talk, speak up. That’s all we want is answers cause we don’t know and it’s hurting us that we don’t know,” Minor said.

Jermecia Vance said she and her family are hoping for a better outcome when a third suspect goes to trial later this month.

We reached out to the District Attorney’s office and have not heard back. Memphis police told us “the person handling this case is not available at this time.” We were told MPD would look into our request Thursday.