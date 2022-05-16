MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested this weekend for allegedly shooting at a fast-food restaurant with workers inside and their young child in tow.

Monday, sitting side-by-side inside in court, the judge charged Alexandrea Brown, 31, and Zaundra Linwood, 33, with reckless endangerment, child abuse, and neglect.

Investigators say Brown, Linwood, and their 9-year-old son pulled up to Checkers along E.H. Crump Boulevard, banged on a window, and asked for a cup of ice.

Employees would later tell police that they saw Brown pull a gun and take aim before she then fired a shot. Fortunately, no one was hit.

The mother of three was quickly taken into custody.

One witness said he saw Brown fire that single round towards the restaurant. As for her alleged accomplice, he started walking away, leaving behind the mother of his child and his own son, according to an eyewitness.

Police say the child jumped from the car and started running. He was eventually caught along with his father.



Brown and Linwood are each being held on a $750 bond. Each parent said they did not think they would be able to post, therefore they will likely remain behind bars until their May 23rd court appearance.