MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two teens accused of robbing a gas station are facing charges after a parent turned them in to police.

Memphis Police say the robbery happened April 16 at the Marathon gas station at 2500 block of Jackson at around 10:20 p.m.

The two suspects reportedly followed a victim through the store before snatching the victim’s gun from his waistband. Police say when the victim tried to get his gun back, one of the suspects pointed it at him.

Thursday, Memphis Police announced a parent turned two juveniles in to police at the Austin Peay Station at around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say officers recovered the stolen weapon.

Memphis Police both suspects are 15 years old. They are both charged with robbery and theft of property under $1,000.