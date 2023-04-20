MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a partially paralyzed man with his own walker because he thought he stole from him, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on Tuesday, the suspect’s mom called police to her home. She told officers her son, Derrick Ross, had assaulted the victim– a classmate she let stay with her.

Ross reportedly accused the victim of stealing his iPhone and marijuana. Both the victim and the suspect’s mother denied the claims. That is when the physical altercation started, MPD says.

Ross punched the victim and stabbed him in the hand with a knife. He also took the suspect’s walker and hit him across the head with it, records show.

The victim suffered several cuts to his hand and a cut on the back of his head. He received treatment from the Memphis Fire Department.

Derrick Ross was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Thursday.