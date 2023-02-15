PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old woman died in a house fire Tuesday morning, the Panola County coroner said.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on McNeely Road. One person inside the home called the fire department, but didn’t make it out.

Rose Marie Carr died of smoke inhalation, the coroner said.

When relatives across the street saw the fire around 4 Tuesday morning, two young men ran across the street to get Carr out of the home. They got her out, but it was too late, relatives said.

A fire at this Panola County residence killed 72-year-old Rose Marie Carr.

Relatives and neighbors said Carr lived in her home more than 40 years. They described her as a good, Christian woman who went to church every Sunday.

Children were always at her home, and she was known as the neighborhood babysitter, they said.