MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington are trying to identify a pair of burglars who broke into a pharmacy early Wednesday morning.

Police say the thieves broke into the Bradford Pharmacy on Highway 51 south around 2:30 a.m. The suspects pried the door open with a crowbar and grabbed several bottles of Promethazine.

Police say one of the suspects also grabbed a snack on the way out, taking a bag of chips from the counter.

Courtesy: Covington Police Department

Police say the drug that was stolen is commonly used as an ingredient in the street drug “Lean.”

Photos released by Covington Police show the suspects were riding in a white vehicle.

Courtesy: Covington Police Department

Detectives also confirmed that the suspects were involved in similar pharmacy burglaries in Brownsville and Ripley.

If you can identify the suspects, call the Covington Police Department at 901-475-1261. Tips can also be sent through the department’s Facebook page or the City of Covington website.