MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paintball Park of Memphis will shut down for good later this month, the business announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The business located off I-40 in the Lakeland area has been a Memphis fixture for 30 years.

Paintball Park of Memphis did not give a reason for the closure but thanked all the customers who have come down to have fun.

“As we approach our final day, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Memphis community and all those who have visited our fields over the years. Your patronage and passion for paintball have made this journey truly rewarding. We will miss seeing familiar faces, hearing joyful shouts echoing from the course and watching teams strategize before rounds,” the business said in the announcement.

Paintball Park of Memphis will close on August 13, so you can make a couple more shots before then.