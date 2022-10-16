MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oxford Police are on the lookout after two people were injured at a parking lot behind City Hall. One of those victims did not survive their injuries.

Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the two victims until they could be transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for treatment.

A man in this incident later died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition in Memphis.

Oxford PD is currently investigating and asking the public for assistance. Below, are photos of persons of interest and a vehicle of interest.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.