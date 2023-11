MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Oxford, Mississippi, man is dead after a car crash on I-55 in Yalobusha County early Sunday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2018 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on I-55 when it left the roadway and rolled over several times. Authorities responded to the crash around 3:22 a.m.

The driver, 29-year-old Trevoris Meeks of Oxford, did not survive his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.