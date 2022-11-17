MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-time owner of Memphis’ oldest cafe has died.

The family confirmed on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Harry Zepatos, owner of The Arcade Restaurant died Wednesday morning.

Zepatos was a third-generation owner of the restaurant located on Main.

His family says a visitation will be held Saturday morning at Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Every day, Harry would greet the neighborhood and those visiting the city of Memphis with a big smile. He once said, “It’s like having a party at your home. You know you have to clean up, get ready, and prep, and then you enjoy yourself when it comes.” Harry often said, “he never met a stranger.” There was not one place he could go without someone stopping to say hello. The Arcade Restaurant, Memphis’ Oldest Cafe Facebook

Harry will be remembered by his family for his big and loving smile and his devotion to his wife and children.