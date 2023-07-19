MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neil’s Grille and Bar owner was arrested Wednesday for tax evasion and allegedly stealing over $60,000, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 70-year-old Neil Thomas Heins on July 11 with one felony count of theft of over $60,000 and two felony counts of tax evasion. Heins allegedly filed false sales tax returns at the popular restaurant, also known as Neil’s Music Room.

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation, leading to the restaurant owner’s indictment and arrest.

If he is convicted, Heins could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $25,000 for the theft charge, as well as three years in the penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each tax charge, reports say.

Heins paid his bond, which was set at $10,000.