MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the owner of a Binghampton auto repair shop was doing more than just fixing cars at the Summer Avenue business.

MPD said its auto theft task force uncovered a chop shop at Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair Thursday and took Salvador Guevara Reyes, 60, into custody.

Salvador Guevara Reyes

Investigators said they found numerous vehicles in different stages of disrepair, 65 stripped engines, stripped transmissions, stripped doors, nuts, and bolts.

At least four of the vehicles were identified as being stolen between February 12, 2019, and August 19, 2022.

Police said Reyes admitted he was the sole owner of the tire and repair shop and said he bought two of the stolen cars from a towing business.

Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair was operating as usual Friday, but employees said they had no comment about their boss’s arrest.

Reyes was charged with theft of property and violation of the chop shop law. A manager of the business was also arrested but so far has not been charged with anything.

Reyes was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to go before a judge on September 26.