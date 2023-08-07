MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The owner of a massage parlor in Blytheville, Arkansas, faces multiple charges after a woman told police she was being forced to perform sexual acts.

Blytheville Police said on July 29, officers responded to a disturbance at Royal Asian Massage on East Main Suite H and determined a woman was held against her will. The woman told officers she was locked inside the business after she refused to continue to perform sexual acts on behalf of business owner Zhuo Liu, 52, from Chicago, Illinois.

Detectives worked with other agencies to secure warrants against Liu for trafficking of persons (adult), second-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree promoting prostitution.

Liu was arrested in University City, Missouri, and has been extradited back to Arkansas. She was given a temporary bond of $1 million cash.

Blytheville Police also noted that none of the victims were from the area and the business was immediately shut down.