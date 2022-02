MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after police say he was shot in the University area overnight.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Carnes Avenue around 12:00 a.m Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects were in a black sedan, according to officers.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

