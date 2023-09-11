MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured, and two people died in separate overnight shootings, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, the first shooting happened around 2 a.m. in Frayser. It took place on North Watkins and Dellwood.

MPD says one male was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Around the same time, police responded to a shooting in South Memphis on South Parkway East and South Lauderdale. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

A second victim at South Parkway East and Carnegie went to the hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced deceased.

The suspects were seen in a silver Toyota Camry, according to MPD.