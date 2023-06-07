MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night, three separate shootings occurred throughout the city, injuring at least five people, including two teenagers.

9:27 p.m. – North Memphis

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Chelsea Avenue regarding a shooting. MPD says two female victims were found with a gunshot wound. They were both taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

9:36 p.m. – North Memphis

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Locust Street. Officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition.

9:40 p.m. – Southeast Memphis

Memphis Police went to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill regarding a shooting. Two victims had gunshot wounds. One male was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. A 17-year-old female was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says these shootings are still under investigation.