MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 17-year-old was shot and injured on Lamar Avenue.

Officers responded at 9:34 p.m. Sunday to Lamar Avenue near I-240, where the teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Already this year, doctors at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital have treated more than 150 patients under the age of 18 with gunshot injuries.

“If there is no deterrent then the crime is going to keep going and going because they feel like they are going to get off scot-free,” Memphis resident Eric Perkins said. “It seems like the justice system now is in a catch-and-release type of mode.”

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. The surveillance cameras in the area may have captured the attack on video.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.