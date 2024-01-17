MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot on Lamar Avenue Wednesday morning.
A little before 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue. One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
He was later pronounced dead.
MPD says the suspect is a man in a red hoodie. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.