MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision.

One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females were also taken to the hospital listed in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.