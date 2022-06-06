MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple break-ins were reported at an apartment complex in Harbor Town Monday.

Memphis police were out early Monday morning after more than two dozen residents who live in Island Park/Harbor Town Square woke up to find their windows busted out and items stolen from their cars.

A man told WREG he saw four men working in teams of two breaking into cars around 1 a.m.

Cary Allen who has lived in Harbor Town for ten years, says while break-ins are not common residents should always be aware.

“We get break-ins sometimes. To be honest with you, a lot of the homeowners bear some of the responsibility because they leave things in their vehicle,” Allen said.

On Sunday, District Attorney Amy Weirich said gun owners should be responsible and not leave their weapons inside vehicles.

“Don’t leave them in your cars so that when people are going around trying to find guns to steal, they come up short when they land on your car,” Weirich said.

Allen said the apartment complex has sent out newsletters warning renters to not leave valuables inside of their vehicles.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort to hide your stuff if you care about it and care about the vehicle, that is a pretty big inconvenience to be without a window in your car,” Allen said.

