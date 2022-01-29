MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officers are looking for two suspects who they say stole multiple clothing articles at the Wolfchase mall on Friday evening.

Officers said the two suspects walked into True Religion clothing store around 4:40 p.m. and grabbed numerous clothing pieces and ran out of the business.

According to MPD, the suspects stole $7,750 in clothes.

See the video of the shoplifting here.

Both suspects were wearing dark colored hoodies and face masks at the time of the shoplifting.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (901)-528-CASH.

