MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 5,000 Shelby County residents are again without power after a Winter Weather Advisory swept across the area Wednesday night. You can check MLGW’s power outage map here.

| Check the WREG weather forecast here →

As of 8:30 AM, there are 99 outages reported and 5509 customers affected.





WREG will update these maps as more information becomes available.