MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 40 students from Whitehaven High School have claimed the ‘Million Dollar Scholar’ title.

Forty-Six students have each attained more than $1 million in academic scholarships.

Collectively, the students have received a total of $78,276,151 in scholarships.

The Whitehaven students will announce the colleges and universities that will attend in a celebration sponsored by Peer Power Foundation.