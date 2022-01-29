MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spike in crime has Memphis Police launching an aggressive campaign hoping to recruit more officers.

This morning, a little over 300 hopefuls answered the call to join the force by coming out for a hiring expo, which included at least 100 women. It was a line of hopefuls ready and willing to work for the community by answering the call to serve and protect.

Memphis Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Jones said MPD is a great place to work.

People waiting in line during the hiring expo

“Just be the change you want to see in your community,” Jones said.

That goes for those like Robert Piggie who said becoming an officer is his life’s dream as it offers the chance to give back to both his community and his children.

“I was built to be a police officer,” Piggie said. “I have two little girls, so to me, they are going to look up to me when they get older and even now with them being young.”

At 22 years old, Robert is laser-focused on his future, and it’s those like the California native who has called the area home for more than a decade that Assistant Police Chief Jones is hoping to draw in.

“If you’re in the military and you fly helicopters, we have something for that,” he said. “If you like K-9, we have that. If you like equine, we have mounted control. If you like riding motorcycles, we have that opportunity as well.”

Police headquarters along North Main Street was transformed Saturday into a hiring expo. One by one, candidates filled out applications and endured a physical test that is similar to what they will do in the academy.

“We like to say ‘we are the best in blue,” Jones said.

For those like Piggie, this was far from intimidating. Instead, it was inspiring.

“It was a blessing to see so many people out here who want to help out their community,” he said.

Relaxed requirements and incentives is just some of what the department is doing to attract more potential officers. When it is all said and done, the department is hoping at least 300 will be part of the newest recruits. There are roughly 2,000 officers who make up the force with a goal of 2,300.

Assistant Chief Jones said the goal is to host something similar as the hiring expo at least once a month.