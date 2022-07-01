MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fraudulent Tennessee drive-out tags have been creating problems for Memphis police for over a year. After a recent arrest, over 230 fake tags won’t make it to the streets.

Erica Sanders, Cory Walton

Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after receiving a tip from the Shelby County Fugitive Task Force.

When detectives arrived at a residence on the 1400 block of Churchwood Lane, approximately 236 fake tags were found throughout the house, police say.

Police said Sanders and Walton both admitted to creating fake tags to make a profit.

Four printers, a pink HP computer and a laminator used to create the tags were located inside the house along with a Kel-Tec rifle, marijuana and two digital scales.

According to police, Walton currently has two domestic violence warrants against Sanders.

Both Walton and Sanders were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and 236 counts of falsifying evidence of auto plates.

Sanders was released on a $2,000 bond.

Walton additionally faces three drug charges. He was booked on a $50,000 bond.