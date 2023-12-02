MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 people from across the world took to the streets of Memphis to run in the St. Jude Marathon Saturday morning.

WREG spoke to runners who say they run for one reason.

“No matter what my struggle is, I know somebody else is fighting harder and it’s up to us to help them,” said Brandon Wilkins, a 10k runner.

Among the runners is former St. Jude Patient Craig Johnson.

He says at the age of 15, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Johnson says this year is special because it’s his 10th year in remission.

“I feel like God blessed me with this opportunity with this platform for a reason, and so I do my best to speak highly of St. Jude at every moment that I can because I truly understand that that’s a place where miracles happen every day,” said Johnson.

Richard C. Shadyac, President and CEO of ALSAC, the awareness and fundraising organization of St. Jude. says people from across the world gathered in Memphis to help them raise $15 million so they can continue their work at the hospital.

“There’s a lot of good in the world, and just look at it. It’s manifested in these 20,000 plus people,” Shadyac.

As runners crossed the finish line, those we spoke to say they know the work to find a cure for childhood cancer is far from over, but they want to continue being a part of that goal.

“I’m 30 now. So I’ve been a part of this mission half of my life, and I look forward to doing another 15 years of being an ambassador for St. Jude,” said Johnson.

The results from the marathon can be found on St. Jude’s website, and It’s not too late to make a donation.