MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.

It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business at 8:50 p.m.

According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window at the automotive entrance. The suspects allegedly stole multiple items including speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther toy scooters.

Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.