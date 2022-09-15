MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20 people are left without a home after their Hickory Hill apartment complex was intentionally set on fire Wednesday night.

It happened at the Edge at Lakeview apartments, formerly known as the Arbors of Hickory Ridge, in the 6500 block of Arbor Creek Trail.

The fire began just before 9 pm. and was under control within half an hour.

MFD says the fire started in the front bedroom of one of the units and spread to the rest of the building, damaging 18 units.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the complex suffered $300,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and 24 people were displaced.

The Memphis Fire Department said the cause of the fire was arson, saying it was set by what it calls an incendiary device.

Police say this was the second fire at the apartments within a day. Memphis Police records confirm someone set a unit on fire shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Residents believe the fires were set by a woman who police identified as Shaniqua Yates. They say Yates was involved in an argument with another resident.

The police report states officers could not locate Yates when they arrived at the scene. However, witnesses say she came back hours later.

Anyone with information on how this fire started is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.