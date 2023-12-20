MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Child gun violence is on the rise in Memphis and the Mid-South, and this year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has treated more than 170 children for gunshot wounds.

Inside the doors of Le Bonheur, the doctors and nurses are known for diagnosing and treating childhood illness and injuries, but one injury that makes doctors downright angry is the alarming number of children treated for gunshot wounds.

“Our numbers are increasing year after year. We have had a record number of pediatric gun shots at Le Bonheur this year compared to prior years,” said Dr. Derek Kelly, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Le Bonheur and Campbell Clinic. “It’s so disturbing. We have to do something.”

Le Bonheur has treated more than 170 children for gunshot wounds in 2023. The previous record was 158, set back in 2021.

“A lot of these are occurring in the home, but a lot of these are occurring on the streets as well, and it’s not just confined to the inner city of Memphis. It’s all around the region,” said Dr. Kelly.

Just days ago, police said a 1-year-old died after a shooting in Frayser. Last weekend, a 4-year-old died after accidentally suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I’ve talked to the Le Bonheur doctors myself. I was just in a meeting not too long ago as part of the violence and prevention initiative,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

This week, WREG pressed Mulroy about the violence and prevention initiative, especially when it comes to keeping children safe.

“I am aware of what you’re talking about. You asked for my reaction. My reaction is outrage. It’s unacceptable, and we’ve got to do better to prevent it, and that’s exactly why we’re doing things like this today and this violent crime initiative,” he said.

Health experts say there are different reasons children are getting access, injured or killed by guns.

“Kids are finding unsecured guns and accidentally shooting themselves or attempting suicide or they are finding unsecured guns and taking them to schools or taking them to neighborhoods to commit assaults,” said Dr. Kelly.

Le Bonheur recommends if you have a gun in the home, leave it unloaded, locked and secured away. These are steps that could possibly save the life of a child.

“It gets into politics and policy, and I think no matter what side of the issue you come down on, there’s no side of the issue when it comes to kids getting shot. I think we can all agree that doesn’t need to happen,” said Dr. Kelly.

Many of the patients Le Bonheur doctors treat survive their gunshot wounds, but last year, about five percent of the gunshot victims died from their injuries.