MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken alcohol bottles inside of the store.



The broken windows of Buster’s Liquor have since been boarded.

According to court documents, the suspects stole several boxes and bottles of alcohol including Hennessey, Don Julio and Patron.

Video surveillance showed at least 10 suspects and five cars on camera during the burglary. Police are looking for a black Kia Sportage, black Infiniti G37, dark grey Infiniti sedan, grey Infiniti SUV and silver Infinti SUV.

While four of the five vehicles had temporary tags that officers could not read on the surveillance video, they said the black Infiniti G37 had a temporary tag of QRL39ES.

Call police if you have any information on this incident.