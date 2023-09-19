MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Belly Acres and Outdoors Inc., both located in Midtown, announced that their doors would close.

On Monday, Outdoors Inc. took to Facebook and shared that after 35 years, the Union Avenue location will close. Its efforts will focus on the Poplar location and the website.

“This move allows us to invest more deeply in our flagship store. We are confident that this change will enable us to serve you even better in the years to come,” the company said.

Outdoors Inc. will hold a special liquidation sale before it officially closes, offering great deals on outdoor gear and equipment.

Belly Acres also announced the closure of its Midtown location in Overton Square on Monday. The business encouraged customers to visit the Regalia location on Poplar Avenue until further notice.

According to the company, the reasons for closure include “staffing, safety concerns and the decline of patrons visiting Overton Square.”