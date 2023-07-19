BLYTHVILLE, Ark. — News of a Memphis firefighter’s death has hit fellow firefighters hard in Memphis and Shelby County, and people who never knew him are also feeling the impact.

A departmental meeting scheduled Wednesday morning at Fire Station two in Blytheville, Arkansas, began with an update of tragic events at a house fire in South Memphis.

Chief Mike Carney said firefighters joined together to observe a moment of silence for Lt. Jeffery Norman, who died in the fire, and offered prayers for the three injured firefighters.

“Details are sketchy outside of the fact that there was a firefighter death and three were in the hospital,” he said. “We hate it when this happens. Words cannot express how we feel right now, but I know they have lost a loved one, and it kind of hits home with us.”

Chief Carney said Lt. Norman’s death weighs heavy on everyone’s mind and is a sobering reminder of how dangerous this profession can be.

“This kind of brings us back down to earth to realize just how precious life is. There is no guarantees on this job. Our hearts go out, our hearts go out,” he said.

Sam Bourland drives one of Blytheville’s pumpers. It’s not much different from how Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. He died in a crash while driving a ladder truck in August of 2022 while enroute to a call in South Memphis.

“We just hate that something tragic happens like this, especially when it’s close to our community too,” Bourland said. “We all got into this knowing it’s a dangerous job.”

Chief Mike Carney said he doesn’t recall a Blytheville firefighter dying in the line of duty, though some have suffered serious injuries on the job.