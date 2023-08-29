MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly three weeks after a robbery suspect was shot and killed by police in Osceola, Arkansas, the shooting has been ruled justified by state investigators, and no charges will be filed against officers.

Keivion Jones, 33, was accused of robbing a convenience store in Osceola the morning of Aug. 9. Surveillance video shows him holding a rifle inside the store.

Police later found Jones standing outside a vehicle parked outside a residence. Officers gave him commands to show his hands, but Jones ignored them and pointed an AK-47 rifle at one of the officers, according to a statement from Osceola Police.

Two officers opened fire, fatally wounding Jones.

The investigation was handed over to Arkansas State Police. ASP, along with a state prosecutor, informed the department in a letter dated Aug. 21 that the shooting was ruled as justified.

Family members told WREG that Jones suffered from mental illness.