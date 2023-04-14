MEMPHIS, Tenn. -The list of free Orion concert series to attend at the Overton Park Shell is now available online.

According to Overton Park, a series of free concerts will take place from May 19 until October 15.

Free shows include Dreamfest, Al Kapone, Stax Music Academy, Country Blues Festival, and many others.

Picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets are welcome along with food and beverages for sale in the ShellEats community area.

Dogs on a leash can attend the event in the new designated dog-friendly social spot, the puppy bar.

To view the full free concert lineup, visit https://overtonparkshell.org/freeconcertseries.