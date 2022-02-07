MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two organizations are partnering to take matters into their own hands by helping remove storm debris in two Memphis neighborhoods.

As MLGW crews work to get the power back on, thousands of people across the city of Memphis are left having to deal with the debris left over from last week’s storm.

A local nonprofit organization, South Memphis Alliance, decided to use its emergency funds to assist residents who were impacted by the ice storm.

They teamed up with TVA to hire Facility Maintenance to provide homes in Orange Mound and South Memphis with free removal of debris.

Executive Director of the South Memphis Alliance, Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton, says his organization decided to step up and help.

“We’re picking specific areas in South Memphis and in Orange Mound that we see a huge need, and we’re just coming out and doing as much as we can,” Commissioner Milton said.

The two agencies plan to help 50 homes in Orange Mound and 50 homes in South Memphis that were preselected based on concentrated debris.

The city of Memphis says more than 450 downed trees have been reported.