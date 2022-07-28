MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis organization met with community leaders Thursday to discuss ways to address crime among youth.

Juvenile crime in Shelby County is under the microscope as it continues to plague the community.

My Brother’s Keeper Memphis, a local organization, hosted a community round table with stakeholders to discuss the matter in an effort to address the issues and come up with solutions.

“We cannot be soloed in this effort it takes a community, it’s not a cliché, it is a necessity to address the issues of what these young men are going through,” said Timothy Harris, Director of My Brother’s Keeper Memphis.

This forum comes on the heels of the death of prominent Memphis pastor, Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. She was shot and killed during a carjacking outside her home. Memphis Police have arrested several suspects in connection to the crime, including two 15-year-olds.

“I think it’s so important for us to listen because hear that kid that is crying out or that kid that really needs help then you can find that resources,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Data from Memphis Police shows more juveniles have been arrested for carjacking this year than adults. It was a similar trend in 2021. MPD believes that shows the importance of community involvement.

“The rate as far as the youth their main ones, they are killed. They are the main ones in jail so if you can get your kid in a program that prepares them to be opposite, to do the different,” said Memphis Police Officer Jazmine Tolbert.

My Brother’s Keeper Memphis is in need of people to serve. In the fall, they are hoping to expand to other campuses across MSCS.

“We need mentors to volunteer their time. This is a monumental effort if you take what goes on in our community, it’s monumental with these kids go through,” Harris said.

To learn more about the organization and find out how you can get involved, click here.