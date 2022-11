MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Orange Mound Wednesday.

It happened on the 1000 block of Haynes Street around 10:10 a.m.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a grey car traveling west on Barron.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.